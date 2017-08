BRIEF-CropEnergies raises FY forecast after strong Q1

June 19 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: CROPENERGIES INCREASES FORECAST AFTER STRONG 1ST QUARTER 2017/18

* Q1 ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 38 PERCENT TO EUR 231 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 168) MILLION, WHILE OPERATING PROFIT IMPROVED BY 21 PERCENT TO EUR 23.5 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 19.4) MILLION​

* TO INCREASE FORECAST OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* FY REVENUES ARE EXPECTED IN A RANGE OF EUR 850 AND EUR 900 (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 800 TO EUR 875) MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 50 AND EUR 90 (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 40 TO EUR 80) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)