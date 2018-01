BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Announces Organizational Changes

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc:

* CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES TO SUPPORT EXPANDED NATIONWIDE PLATFORM AND ENHANCE OPERATIONAL FOCUS

* CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC - ‍COMPANY HAS CREATED ROLE OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER​

* CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC - ‍CROSS COUNTRY STAFFING, COMPANY‘S LEGACY NURSE AND ALLIED BUSINESS, HAS BEEN SPLIT INTO TWO DIVISIONS​

* CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC - ‍WILLIAM J. BURNS, COMPANY‘S FORMER EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CFO, APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: