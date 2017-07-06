FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc:

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016

* Cross country Healthcare-in connection with acquisition of advantage, on July 1, under credit agreement, entered into incremental term loan agreement

* Cross Country Healthcare - incremental term loan agreement provided co with incremental term loan of $40.0 million to pay for part of advantage acquisition

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - maturity date for incremental term loan is June 22, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2tkbbJS) Further company coverage:

