2 months ago
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare to acquire assets of Advantage RN
June 13, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare to acquire assets of Advantage RN

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc

* Cross country healthcare to acquire assets of advantage rn

* Cross country healthcare inc - deal for aggregate purchase price of $88 million

* Cross country healthcare inc - company is financing acquisition through a combination of cash-on-hand and borrowings under its senior credit facility

* Cross country healthcare inc says has also entered into a commitment to increase borrowing capacity under its current credit facility by $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

