BRIEF-Crossroads Systems says on July 5 it filed an appeal brief with United States Patent and Trademark Office - SEC Filing

July 10 (Reuters) - Crossroads Systems Inc

* Crossroads Systems Inc - On July 5, 2017, co filed an appeal brief with United States Patent and Trademark Office - SEC Filing

* Crossroads Systems - Co filed appeal brief to appeal USPTO’s rejection of claims against co’s U.S. patent no. 7,897,311

* Crossroads Systems Inc - On July 6, 2017, co filed a petition for rehearing with United States court of appeals for Federal Circuit

* Crossroads Systems - Petition for rehearing with U.S. Federal Court related to decisions of court regarding ipr proceedings 2014-01207, 2014-01209