Dec 20(Reuters) - Crown Bioscience International

* Says co plans to sign agreement and plan of merger with Gallo Merger Sub Corp and JSR Corporation

* Says co will merge with Gallo Merger Sub and Gallo Merger Sub will be dissolved after merger

* Says JSR will pay T$75 per share to the co and co will become JSR’s wholly owned unit

