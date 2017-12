BRIEF-Crown Holdings Announces Acquisition Of Signode Industrial Group Holdings

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc:

* CROWN HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP HOLDINGS

* CROWN HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR ‍A CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $3.91 BILLION​

* CROWN HOLDINGS INC - ‍DEBT FINANCING HAS BEEN FULLY COMMITTED IN SUPPORT OF TRANSACTION​

* CROWN HOLDINGS INC - DEAL TO “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE FREE CASH FLOW”

* CROWN HOLDINGS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP HOLDINGS FROM CARLYLE GROUP