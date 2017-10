Sept 18 (Reuters) - Crown Point Energy Inc:

* Crown Point announces fully backstopped rights offering

* Crown Point Energy Inc - ‍ filed today a rights offering circular to acquire common shares of company for gross proceeds of approximately us$4.1 million.​

* Crown Point Energy - shares will trade on TSXV on “ex-rights” basis; rights; to be listed for trading under symbol “cwv.rt” commencing on Sept 22, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: