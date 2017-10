Oct 2 (Reuters) - Crownrock LP

* Crownrock LP - ‍announced pricing of its private offering of $1 billion principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2025​

* Crownrock LP - ‍notes will be sold at 100% of par to yield 5.625% to maturity​