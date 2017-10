Oct 2 (Reuters) - Crownrock Lp

* CrownRock announces private offering of senior notes

* CrownRock Lp - ‍ commencement of a private offering of $1 billion principal amount of senior notes due 2025​

* CrownRock Lp - to use proceeds of offering to fund all obligations under outstanding 7.125% senior notes due 2021 and 7.75% senior notes due 2023

* CrownRock Lp - also to use ‍ proceeds to repay existing borrowings under its revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: