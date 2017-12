Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cryolife Inc:

* CRYOLIFE INC SAYS ON DECEMBER 1, 2017 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* CRYOLIFE INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $225.0 MILLION SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $30.0 MILLION SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING​

* CRYOLIFE INC - ON DECEMBER 1, 2017, CRYOLIFE BORROWED ENTIRE $225.0 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY Source text: [bit.ly/2AzlRZu] Further company coverage: