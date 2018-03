BRIEF-Cryptoglobal To Acquire Blockchain Dynamics

March 1 (Reuters) - Cryptoglobal Corp:

* CRYPTOGLOBAL TO ACQUIRE BLOCKCHAIN DYNAMICS

* CRYPTOGLOBAL CORP - TRANSACTION VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $28 MILLION HAS BEEN COMPLETED AT $1.40 PER SHARE

* CRYPTOGLOBAL CORP - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $28 MILLION

* CRYPTOGLOBAL - ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF BLOCKCHAIN DYNAMICS WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR 20.2 MILLION SHARES OF CO

* CRYPTOGLOBAL - BLOCKCHAIN DYNAMICS BRINGS EXCLUSIVE CUSTODIAL SERVICE ARRANGEMENTS, $1.75 MILLION IN CASH, $2 MILLION IN CRYPTOCURRENCY HOLDINGS TO CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)