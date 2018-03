March 9 (Reuters) - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc:

* CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SHARES AS INTEREST PAYMENT PURSUANT TO CONVERTIBLE LOAN AGREEMENT WITH EMR

* CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC - ‍ISSUED 3.3 MILLION SHARES IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY AT A DEEMED VALUE OF $0.40 PER COMMON SHARE​