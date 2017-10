Sept 14 (Reuters) - Crystal Rock Holdings Inc

* Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc. Announces financial results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended july 31, 2017

* Q3 sales fell 9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly ‍sales $14.9 million versus $16.4 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: