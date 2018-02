Feb 9 (Reuters) - CSG Ltd:

* ‍REVISED FY2018 UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN $18.5 MILLION TO $21 M​LN

* ‍H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA ABOUT $4.6M​

* H1 REVENUE $117 MILLION

* REVISES FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN $253 MILLION - $260 MILLION