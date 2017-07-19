FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-CSG Systems entered into management system agreement with charter
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-CSG Systems entered into management system agreement with charter

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* CSG Systems International - on July 17, CSG entered into new consolidated CSG master subscriber management system agreement with charter - SEC filing

* CSG Systems International-new CSG master subscriber management system agreement with charter supersedes all previous agreements with charter, Time Warner

* CSG Systems International - new agreement is effective August 1, 2017 and extends CSG's contractual relationship with charter (an additional 2 years)

* CSG Systems-agreement covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG, now owned by charter (additional 4.5 years) through Dec. 31, 2021

* CSG Systems International Inc - in addition, charter has option to extend new agreement for an additional one-year term

* CSG Systems International- under new agreement, CSG provided charter a pricing discount in-line with extended contract term through December 31, 2021

* CSG Systems International - as a result, CSG expects its revenues from charter under new agreement to be relatively consistent on a go forward basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.