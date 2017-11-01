BRIEF-CSG Systems International reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CSG Systems International Inc

* CSG Systems International reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 revenue $199.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CSG Systems International Inc - sees 2017 ‍revenues $775 million- $785 million​

* CSG Systems International Inc - sees 2017 ‍GAAP EPS $1.84 to $1.88​

* CSG Systems International Inc - sees ‍2017 non-GAAP EPS $2.48 to $2.59​