a month ago
BRIEF-CSG Systems International says on June 29, co amended Time Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension through July 31 - SEC Filing
June 30, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CSG Systems International says on June 29, co amended Time Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension through July 31 - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - CSG Systems International Inc

* CSG Systems International - On June 29, co amended Time Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension through July 31 - SEC Filing

* CSG Systems International - Parties continue to finalize terms relating to new long-term charter consolidated master subscriber management system agreement

* CSG Systems International Inc - Current agreement with charter runs through December 31, 2019

* CSG Systems - Long-term charter master subscriber management system agreement will provide products, services covering both accounts under one master agreement Source text: [bit.ly/2uqL2a7] Further company coverage:

