Aug 7 (Reuters) - CSI Compressco LP

* CSI Compressco LP says‍ Timothy Knox resigned as president and a director of CSI Compressco GP Inc effective August 6, 2017 -SEC filing​

* CSI Compressco LP - ‍On Aug 1, Stuart Brightman, chairman of CSI Compressco GP board, appointed as president until replacement for Knox is appointed​