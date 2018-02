Feb 14 (Reuters) - Csl Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS UP 34.9 PERCENT TO US$1.1 BILLION

* HY REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 12.8 PERCENT TO US$4.1 BILLION

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 79 CENTS PER SHARE​