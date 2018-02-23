FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018

BRIEF-C'sMEN to issue shares to raise 486.9 mln yen via private placement

Feb 23 (Reuters) - C‘sMEN Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 1 million shares at the price of 475 yen per share, to raise 486.9 million yen in total, via private placement to NCXX Group Inc, Tokyo-based virtual currency firm, Osaka-based investment firm and two individuals

* Payment date on March 12

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment and working capital

* Says NCXX Group Inc will decrease voting power in the company to 13.8 percent from 19 percent

* Tokyo-based virtual currency firm will increase voting power in the company to 25.6 percent from 0 percent

* Osaka-based investment firm will increase voting power in the company to 19.5 percent from 0 percent

