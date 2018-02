Feb 12 (Reuters) - Csp Inc:

* CSPI REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q1 REVENUE $22 MILLION VERSUS $19.9 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02