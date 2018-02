Feb 7 (Reuters) - Csra Inc:

* CSRA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* Q3 REVENUE $1.31 BILLION

* SEES FY REVENUE $5,150 MILLION - $5,200 MILLION

* ‍BOOKINGS IN Q3 TOTALED $1.6 BILLION​

* SEES FY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 - $2.05

* ‍COMPANY‘S BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS $18.2 BILLION, OF WHICH $2.6 BILLION WAS FUNDED​

* SEES ‍FY FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $330 MILLION - $380 MILLION​