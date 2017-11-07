FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CSS Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $0.33
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-CSS Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CSS Industries Inc

* CSS Industries reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 sales $101.4 million versus $101.3 million

* CSS Industries - ‍revises fiscal 2018 outlook for net sales, net income and adjusted ebitda, including addition of simplicity creative group​

* CSS Industries - ‍net sales are now expected to be in range of $367 million to $379 million for fiscal 2018​

* CSS Industries - ‍adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2018 is now expected to be in range of $28 million to $32 million​

* CSS Industries - expects to write up value of simplicity inventory to fair value, will also incur transaction costs in fiscal 2018​

* CSS Industries - ‍“we expect our base business volumes to remain challenging in this difficult retail environment​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.