BRIEF-CSS Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CSS Industries Inc

* CSS Industries reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 sales $101.4 million versus $101.3 million

* CSS Industries - ‍revises fiscal 2018 outlook for net sales, net income and adjusted ebitda, including addition of simplicity creative group​

* CSS Industries - ‍net sales are now expected to be in range of $367 million to $379 million for fiscal 2018​

* CSS Industries - ‍adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2018 is now expected to be in range of $28 million to $32 million​

* CSS Industries - expects to write up value of simplicity inventory to fair value, will also incur transaction costs in fiscal 2018​

* CSS Industries - ‍“we expect our base business volumes to remain challenging in this difficult retail environment​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: