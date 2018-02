Feb 7 (Reuters) - CSS Industries Inc:

* CSS INDUSTRIES REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q3 SALES $130.6 MILLION VERSUS $117.2 MILLION

* ‍NET SALES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $356 MILLION TO $362 MILLION FOR FY18​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO GENERATE A FULL YEAR NET LOSS OF $9.1 MILLION TO $11.3 MILLION​

* CO‘S FY18 NET INCOME WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY STEP-UP TO FAIR VALUE OF INVENTORY ACQUIRED AS PART OF SIMPLICITY ACQUISITION​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $23 MILLION TO $26 MILLION​