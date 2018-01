Jan 25 (Reuters) - CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BRING IN NINE EXTERNAL INVESTORS TO INVEST A COMBINED 4.8 BILLION YUAN ($759.54 million) IN TWO UNITS

* SAYS INVESTORS INCLUDING CHINA LIFE INSURANCE , NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE AND ICBC FINANCIAL ASSET INVESTMENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ncr5T5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3196 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)