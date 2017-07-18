BRIEF-CSX Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55

July 18 (Reuters) - CSX Corp

* CSX Corporation announces second quarter earnings and increase in share repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 excluding items

* Board authorized an additional $500 million for current share repurchase program, which now totals $1.5 billion

* CSX Corp - Is currently evaluating its cash deployment strategy with respect to capital structure and shareholder distributions

* CSX Corp - Adjusting for restructuring charges, CSX continues to expect a full-year operating ratio in mid-60s

* CSX Corp - ‍Incurred a $122 million restructuring charge in this year's Q2 results​

* CSX - Adjusting for restructuring charges, CSX continues to expect FY earnings per share growth of around 25 percent off 2016 reported base of $1.81

* CSX Corp - Adjusting for restructuring charges, csx continues to expect to drive a full-year operating ratio in mid-60s

* CSX Corp - ‍Adjusting for restructuring charges, CSX continues to expect to drive a full-year free cash flow before dividends of around $1.5 billion​

* CSX Corp - Revenue for Q2 increased 8 percent when compared to previous year