Feb 28 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* CSX CORP - ON FEB 22, EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF CSX SECTION 16 OFFICER SEVERANCE PLAN TO FEB 22, 2019 FOR CERTAIN OF CO’S EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* CSX CORP - EXTENSION OF EXPIRATION DATE OF SEVERANCE PLAN FOR CERTAIN EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, INCLUDING ANDREW GLASSMAN, NATHAN GOLDMAN, FRANK LONEGRO