BRIEF-CSX Corp Files Prospectus Related To Offering

Feb 20 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* CSX CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $800 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028

* CSX CORP - ALSO OFFERING $850MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.300% NOTES DUE 2048 AND $350 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.650% NOTES DUE 2068

* CSX CORP - 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2028, THE 2048 NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2048, AND THE 2068 NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2068 Source text: (bit.ly/2FgoVtx) Further company coverage: