Dec 22 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* CSX BOARD OF DIRECTORS NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN JAMES M. FOOTE PRESIDENT AND CEO

* FOOTE WAS NAMED ACTING CEO ON DEC. 14 AFTER E. HUNTER HARRISON WAS PLACED ON MEDICAL LEAVE

* FOOTE WILL ALSO JOIN COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* EXECUTION OF PRECISION SCHEDULED RAILROADING IS “WELL UNDERWAY” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: