Jan 16 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* SEES 2018 REVENUE TO BE UP SLIGHTLY - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* SEES MORE FAVORABLE RESULTS IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* WILL FACE TOUGH COMPARISONS ON EXPORT COAL RATES IN FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* “WE SHOULD SEE A SOLID STEP-DOWN IN THE OPERATING RATIO EVERY YEAR FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS” - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​

* DO NOT SEE DISRUPTIVE CHANGES OCCURRING IN THE FUTURE IN 2018 - CEO ON CONF CALL‍​