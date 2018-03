March 9 (Reuters) - CTAC NV:

* Q4 NET TURNOVER EUR 22.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTED HIGHER NET RESULT IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* FY NET RESULT EUR 2.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA RISES BY 11.3% TO EUR 4.7 MILLION‍​

* WE EXPECT TO REALISE A HIGHER RESULT IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017‍​

* Q4 OPERATING RESULT EUR 1.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET RESULT EUR 1.3 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2G9WKwH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)