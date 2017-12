Dec 26 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd

* Says it issues preferred shares B of 333.3 million shares at a premium of T$60 per share, with the accumulated total amount of T$20 billion on Dec. 25

* Says it sets Dec. 25 as the record date

Source text in Chinese:

