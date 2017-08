BRIEF-CTG reports Q2 EPS $0.03

July 25 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc

* CTG reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $75.5 million versus $83.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 to $0.26

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.23

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $75 million to $77 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $305 million to $315 million

* "We remain on track to execute our three-year strategic plan"

* GAAP net income in Q2 of 2017 included approximately $0.6 million in severance-related charges, net of tax

* ‍Revised full-year revenue guidance reflects weaker demand co experienced from several of its large staffing clients in Q2​

* ‍Revised full-year revenue guidance also reflects unexpected delay in issued purchase orders from one of co's largest clients​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $318.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Optimistic" that co will return to year-over year revenue growth in Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: