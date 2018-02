Feb 15 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc:

* COMPUTER TASK GROUP- ‍BOARD APPROVED CASH “MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION” TENDER OFFER TO COMMENCE IN NEAR FUTURE TO BUY UP TO 10% OF OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​

* COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC - ‍OFFER PRICE PER SHARE WILL BE DETERMINED PRIOR TO COMMENCEMENT​