Nov 28 (Reuters) - CTI Biopharma Corp:

* CTI BIOPHARMA CORP - ‍ON NOVEMBER 28, 2017, CTI BIOPHARMA CORP ENTERED INTO A LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT​

* CTI BIOPHARMA CORP - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, LENDER HAS AGREED TO MAKE A SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN OF UP TO $18 MILLION​

* CTI BIOPHARMA CORP - ‍FIRST $16 MILLION OF TERM LOAN WAS FUNDED ON NOVEMBER 28, 2017​