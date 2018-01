Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cti Biopharma Corp:

* CTI BIOPHARMA - ‍TO RECEIVE $10 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES RELATED TO U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF TRISENOX​