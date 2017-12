Dec 4 (Reuters) - CTS EVENTIM:

* STATEMENT OF CTS EVENTIM REGARDING DECEMBER 4, 2017 PRESS RELEASE OF FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE

* ‍WE WILL NOT ACCEPT DECISION OF FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE AND ENGAGE COMPETENT COURTS TO CORRECT IT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)