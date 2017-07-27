BRIEF-CTS sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22

July 27 (Reuters) - Cts Corp

* Cts announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 sales rose 7.1 percent to $105.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $405 million to $420 million

* Total booked business was $1.542 billion at end of q2 of 2017

* Reaffirms its prior guidance for fy 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $411.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: