BRIEF-CTS sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22

July 27 (Reuters) - Cts Corp
* Cts announces second quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 sales rose 7.1 percent to $105.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales $405 million to $420 million
* Total booked business was $1.542 billion at end of q2 of 2017
* Reaffirms its prior guidance for fy 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $411.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S