2 months ago
BRIEF-Cuba Ventures Corp to acquire minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cuba Ventures Corp to acquire minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Cuba Ventures Corp:

* Cuba Ventures Corp signs letter of intent to acquire licensed Florida based travel agency. Synopsis of Trump administration policy changes vis-à-vis Cuba. CEO Steve Marshall appears on Canada’S BNN and United States CNN news networks

* Says will acquire a 30% minority interest in ‍International Business & Travel Opportunities​ in exchange for shares of co, deal costs​

* Says ‍shall acquire from selling shareholders 30% equity interest in IBTO for issuance of 500,000 shares at $0.05/share and, c$10,000 cash

* Says co, International Business & Travel Opportunities will continue to expand existing travel and Cuba focused marketing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

