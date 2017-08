June 14 (Reuters) - CUBE ITG SA

* ‍ITS UNIT TECHNO PARK SIGNS DEAL WITH EKOTEL SP. Z O. O.​

* TECHNO PARK IS TO DELIVER HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE AND IMPLEMENT FUNCTIONALITY FOR EKOTEL​

* PARTIES FIXED A LUMP SUM REMUNERATION OF PLN 15.4 MILLION GROSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)