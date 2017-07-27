BRIEF-Cubesmart Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.39

July 27 (Reuters) - Cubesmart

* Cubesmart reports second quarter 2017 results: FFO per share grows 8.3%; same-store NOI increases 5.0%

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.39

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.53 to $1.57

* Cubesmart sees 2017 same-store net operating income growth of 4.0% to 5.0% over 2016

* Cubesmart sees Q3 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $0.40 to $0.41

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

