Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* CUBIC AWARDED $61 MILLION CONTRACT TO CONTINUE SUPPORT OF US ARMY‘S JOINT READINESS TRAINING CENTER

* CUBIC CORP - ‍AWARDED AMOUNT IS FOR COMBINED ONE-YEAR PHASE-IN AND BASE PERIOD WITH FOUR ADDITIONAL OPTION YEARS​

* CUBIC CORP - ‍WILL PERFORM WORK IN FORT POLK, LOUISIANA WITH AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF NOVEMBER 24, 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: