Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* CUBIC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS; ACHIEVES RECORD BACKLOG OF $3.64 BILLION

* Q1 SALES ROSE 2 PERCENT TO $340.7 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.51 BILLION TO $1.56 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $110 MILLION TO $135 MILLION ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS WITH 2017