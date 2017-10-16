FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CUI Global sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 6 days

BRIEF-CUI Global sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CUI Global Inc

* CUI Global reports preliminary estimated third quarter 2017 financial results; announces launch of proposed public offering of common stock

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million

* CUI Global Inc - ‍Intends to offer and sell $15 million of its shares of common stock in an underwritten registered public offering​

* CUI Global Inc sees ‍Q3 EBITDA in range of negative $1.1 million to negative $1.4 million​

* Q3 revenue view $22.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
