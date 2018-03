March 5 (Reuters) - Cui Global Inc:

* CUI GLOBAL SUBSIDIARY ORBITAL N.A. ANNOUNCES $2.1 MILLION, SOLE-SOURCE INTEGRATION PROJECT FOR MAJOR U.S. ENERGY COMPANY

* CUI GLOBAL - UNIT TO PROVIDE TURNKEY SOLUTION ENCOMPASSING ENGINEERING SERVICES, AMONG OTHERS FOR FRACTIONATION UNIT UNDER CONSTRUCTION BY EPC​ FIRM