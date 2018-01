Jan 25 (Reuters) - Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc:

* CULLEN/FROST REPORTS 4TH QUARTER AND 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $223.9 MILLION VERSUS $201.6 MILLION

* CULLEN/FROST BANKERS-Q4 , FY 2017 RESULTS WERE FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $4.0 MILLION NET-BENEFIT TO ADJUST DEFERRED TAXES AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT