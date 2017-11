BRIEF-Cullinan gets offer by Alpine Asset Management to acquire 100% of issued shares of Cullinan​

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cullinan Holdings Ltd

* ‍ON NOV 22, BOARD OF RECEIVED AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY NOT ALREADY HELD BY IT​

* ‍CONSIDERATION IN TERMS OF OFFER IS R1,30 PER ORDINARY SHARE (“ OFFER CONSIDERATION”), PAYABLE IN CASH​

* ‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION PAYABLE ON SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME WILL THEREFORE BE 38.2 MILLION RAND

* ‍OFFER CONSIDERATION IS AT A PREMIUM OF 18,18% TO CLOSING PRICE OF 110 CENTS PER SHARE TRADED ON JSE ON 21 SEPT​

* FIRM INTENTION OFFER BY ALPINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF CULLINAN​