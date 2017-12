Nov 30 (Reuters) - Culp Inc:

* CULP ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q2 SALES $80.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $75.7 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍BOARD APPROVED A 12.5 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.08 TO $0.09 PER SHARE​

* - ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018 IN RANGE OF $6.8 MILLION TO $7.4 MILLION​