2 months ago
June 13, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Culp Q4 earnings per share $0.49

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Culp Inc

* Culp announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 sales $77.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Culp inc - projection for q1 fiscal 2018 is for overall sales to be comparable to previous year's q1

* Culp inc - pre-tax income for q1 of fiscal 2018 is expected to be in range of $7.8 million to $8.4 million

* Culp inc - expects fiscal 2018 to be "another solid year" for free cash flow

* Culp inc - expect q1 sales in mattress fabric business to be slightly lower than q1 of fiscal 2017

* Culp inc - capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 are expected to be comparable to previous year

* Believe q1 upholstery fabrics segment's operating income and margins will be slightly higher compared with same quarter of last year

* Culp inc says along with other consolidation projects in north carolina, plan to move co's class production platform during july 2017 to new location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

